The 2020/2021 Division One League commences this weekend at match venues in all three zones across the country.

Match Officials for the Weekend matches have been announced.

Below are Match Officials for Matchweek One of the Division One League:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE DATE: Saturday, January 9, 2021 MATCH: Berekum Arsenals vs Brong Ahafo Utd VENUE: Golden City park, Berekum REFEREE: Daniel Oteng Appiah ASSISTANTS: Abdul Rahman Abugbillai & Elvis Attakorah 4TH REFEREE: Richmond Adjei MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mumuni Issaka VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Kyei GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur DATE: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 MATCH: Tamale City FC vs Kintampo FC VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim ASSISTANTS: Abdulai Abdul Salam & Iddrisu Issahaku 4TH REFEREE: Siela Mahama Adam MATCH COMMISSIONER: Ibrahim Fuseini VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik GFA CAMERAMAN: Yakubu Andani DATE: Saturday, January 9, 2021 MATCH: Bofoakwa Tano FC vs Nsoatreman FC VENUE: Bechem park REFEREE: Iddrisu Mustapha ASSISTANTS: George Owusu Amponsah & Mohammed Mohammed 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Kwaku Addae MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mustapha Mohammed VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Ernest Assaw DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Young Apostles FC vs Nkoranza FC VENUE: Dormaa-Ahenkro REFEREE: Kassim Yakubu ASSISTANTS: Sulemana Mohammed & Kofi Kodio Mathias 4TH REFEREE: Sakibu Salifu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mohammed Issifu Salisu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Vincent Ampaabeng GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Steadfast FC VENUE: Wamanafo REFEREE: Ernest Baafi ASSISTANTS: Bediako Marfo & Elijah Amoah 4TH REFEREE: Eric Osafo Asamoah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakar Kassim VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Arthur DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Crocodile Stars FC vs Unity FC VENUE: Paga town park REFEREE: Siraj Yahya ASSISTANTS: Mikaal-II Fauzan & Mohammed Alhassan 4TH REFEREE: Iddrisu Umar MATCH COMMISSIONER: Issaka Abdul Anas VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abagna Nelson GFA CAMERAMAN: Yakubu Andani DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Wa Suntaa SC vs Yendi Gbewaa FC VENUE: Wa Sports Stadium REFEREE: Maurice Anankani ASSISTANTS: Akisboka A. George & KZwose Boniface 4TH REFEREE: Azantilow Albert MATCH COMMISSIONER: Amoako William VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ismail Saani GFA CAMERAMAN: Mohammed Salis DATE: POSTPONED MATCH: Real Tamale United vs Techiman City VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: ASSISTANTS: 4TH REFEREE: MATCH COMMISSIONER: VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE TWO DATE: Saturday, January 9, 2021 MATCH: Asokwa Deportivo vs Swedru All Blacks VENUE: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi REFEREE: James Taylor ASSISTANTS: James Ainooson & Jones A. Boateng 4TH REFEREE: Isaac Simmon Bassaw MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwasi Asante GFA CAMERAMAN: Kwaku Kwaning DATE: Saturday, January 9, 2021 MATCH: New Edubiase vs Achiken VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Ebenezer Tetteh ASSISTANTS: Agbeshie Adams & M.M Bashiru 4TH REFEREE: Jibreal Suleman MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Gyabaah Yeboah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalilu Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda DATE: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 MATCH: Star Madrid vs Sekondi Hasaacas VENUE: Unistar Academy park, Kasoa REFEREE: Godwin Tordzro ASSISTANTS: Paul Deyegbe & Awadzi Bless 4TH REFEREE: Nii Coffie Gideon MATCH COMMISSIONER: Ali Musah Plato VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Racheal Korankye GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentere DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Skky FC vs Venomous Vipers FC VENUE: St Martin’s Park, Daboase REFEREE: Skyy FC vs Venomous Vipers ASSISTANTS: Matthew Ayisu 4TH REFEREE: Kenneth Armoo MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Essuman Arthur VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Hardi Abu Mohammed Yakubu GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Frimpong DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Proud United vs FC Samartex 1996 VENUE: Sekondi Gyandu park REFEREE: Robert Musey ASSISTANTS: James Osafo & Seth Armah Ashai 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Baah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Osei Kwadwo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Alex Adu GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Nzema Kotoko vs Bibiani Goldstars VENUE: CAM park, Anyinase REFEREE: Jacob Assafuah ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Arkaifie & John Ansah 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Don Quansah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Thomas Aggrey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: BYF vs Wassaman VENUE: Nana Gyamfi Park, Bekwai REFEREE: Samuel Yeboah ASSISTANTS: Azor Cletus Azupero & Twum Obour Victor 4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Zakaria MATCH COMMISSIONER: Samuel Acheampong VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko DATE: Sunday, January 10, 2021 MATCH: Unistar Academy vs Pacific Heroes VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Emmanuel Graham ASSISTANTS: Augustine Afful & Isaac Nyarko 4TH REFEREE: B.D Douglas Kporha MATCH COMMISSIONER: Gabriel Kwame Tagbo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joe Ofori Mensah GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Bentum