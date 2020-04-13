7 minutes ago

3Media Networks, organisers of the 3Music Awards, has announced that this year’s event will now be held virtually on April 24.

The announcement comes weeks after it decided to postpone its originally-scheduled date due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Ghana’s public gathering ban still in force, the new date will see only a core team of production hands and performers staging the show to a global audience.

The event will come live from a location in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to audiences on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and JoyPrime TV as well as partner web platforms.

“In the past few weeks following the postponement of our annual event and the Fan Festival, we have been brainstorming and exploring possible ways of making the event happen if the situation persists,” Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Chief Executive Officer, 3Media Networks said.

“Given the current lockdown and the fact we are dealing with a fluid situation with no certain end in sight, the team has had to consider one of the options we brainstormed about to ensure that deserving winners for 3Music Awards 2020 are announced as well as wrap our timelines for 2019/2020 and begin preparing for next year,” he said.

The event will feature only three physical performance blocks while others will come through virtually.

Mr Abu added that proceeds from the final week of voting will be donated to Ghana’s efforts at fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prior to the earlier postponement, the scheme held a successful nominees announcement night attended by leading industry heads.

The event was followed by the highly successful 3Music Women’s Brunch, which brought together leading figures in the arts, creative and entertainment industry for a day’s thought leadership and honouring session.

3Music Awards 2020 is presented by 3Media Networks, Joyfm, Hitzfm, JoyPrime TV, Fantasy Entertainment and EnE Ghana and sponsored by Nasco Electronics with support from Volta Hotel Akosombo and Akosombo Textiles Limited.