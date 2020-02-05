2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has hinted that the Airbus scandal that has rocked the Mills-Mahama administration will be a major campaign message for the NPP as the country prepares for Presidential and Parliamentary elections later in December this year.

According to the outspoken legislator, the NPP will capitalise on the scandal to highlight other corrupt practices of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

He added that this scandal is also proof of what the judges of the Supreme Court said about the NDC government that they “create, loot and share” state booty.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Kennedy Agyapong said “we are not going to stop talking about this issue today or tomorrow. It will be our main campaign message. This is a clear case of create, loot and share as the judges said in their findings.”

He further revealed that there are a number of uncovered corruption cases which occurred in the Mahama administration.

“When you even put this Airbus scandal issue aside, there were some very dirty corrupt activities at Ghana Gas and GNPC under the NDC regime and very soon I will put all the evidence out. You will be amazed at the corrupt acts they (NDC) engaged in,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

