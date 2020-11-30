21 minutes ago

The 2020 Calbank Open Golf Championship finally kicked off Saturday 28th November 2020 at the Achimota Golf Course, in all One hundred and fifty-two golfers across the country graced the event.

The Tournament started with a ceremonial Tee off by the Managing Director of CalBank, Mr Philip Owiredu, Mr Frank Adu Jnr, Immediate pat MD of CalBank together with Mr Mawuli Ababio, distinguished member of Achimota Golf Club and Mr David Atuwo, distinguished Senior member of the Achimota Golf Club.



The Open Championship which was slated for 10th October 2020 was rescheduled to 28th November 2020 due to heavy downpours.

Calbank PLC, an indigenous bank as part of their efforts to promote sports in the Country organised this event perennial to help develop sports.

Mr Philip Owiredu, The Managing Director Of Calbank speaking to a section of journalists after the colourful event stated that the bank as part of promoting the least finance Sports embarked on many effective projects which the Annual Golf Championship is included.

"The organisation has been excellent, as you are all aware the event was supposed to be held in October but unfortunately the tournament was rained off but today we had good weather. We had about one hundred and fifty-two golfers participating in this year's championship".

"It is going to get bigger in the coming year. It is one of the biggest events on the Golf calendar and we hope that the numbers will double in the next competition", Mr Owiredu added

The 18-hole competition saw golfers from the Golf Clubs nationwide competing for the ultimate.

The Men's Group A saw Edward Abrokwah emerging as the champion, Abrokwah played a gross score of 40 points(hcp 12), whiles Aaliya Idriss a 16-year-old was capped as the winner in the Ladies Group A with a gross score of 39(hcp 15).

Christopher Mbii on the other hand scored(38points,hcp2) with Kwame Dorkey scoring(38,hcp6) to be second and third on the table respectively in the Men's Group A division.

Floria Hurtubise also scored 35 points, hcp 11 and L. Amponsah Mensah 35 points, hcp 10 which saw them on the second and third in the Women's Group A.

The Frank Adu Jnr Special Award Prizes which is incorporated in honour of the immediate past Managing Director was awarded to Bismarck Oppong(Male) and Adwoa Asare Asamoah(Female).

Closest to the pin champions were Church Ansah(Men) and Grace Afriyie(Ladies) whiles John Gaba(Male) and Grace Afriyie(Ladies) again arising as the winner in the longest drive category.

Men's Group B Winners Are As Follows;

Ricky Hurtibise(43points,hcp15)

Kwame Boafo(41points,hcp17)

Bawa Mubarak(40 points,hcp140)

Ladies Group B

Hajia Zenabu(38points,hcp23)

Pamela Atila(37points,hcp23)

Helen Appah(37points,hcp22).