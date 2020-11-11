2 hours ago

Afro Nation Ghana 2020 edition has been canceled due to the effect of coronavirus around the globe.

Making the most of the Ghanaian capital’s lush Atlantic coastline, the new festival saw the brand return to the spiritual homeland of the music that populated the lineup in 2019.

The biggest urban music beach festival in Ghana aimed at celebrating Afrobeats, hip-hop, Ghana Rap, reggae, and dancehall.

In a statement issued by organizers, it stated that this year’s Afro Nation will be rescheduled to 2021.

“First off, we are sorry it’s taken this long to announce place for afro nation Ghana this year. We have been deep in talks with the authorities and partners in Ghana and as you can imagine – due to the effects of covid-19 around the globe, we, unfortunately, can’t go ahead with our afro nation Ghana festival in 2020

“We will be back with more information about our return to Africa in 2021, one that is going to be a celebration like no other. We already have some unique and exciting plans in place to return to the motherland next rear, and we cannot wait to see you all there. It is going to be special. Until then, stay safe and look after each other”, the statement added.

In 2019, all roads led about 20,000 music consumers, festival-goers, to the Laboma Beach Resort on December 27th to celebrate different music genres at the Afro Nation festival.

Featuring wave headliners from the likes of Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Davido, Shatta Wale, and Burna Boy, along with a phenomenal list of support throughout the event from artists and DJs including Yemi Alade, Teni, Becca, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, KiDi, Naira Marley, Zlatan, The Compozers, etc, festival-goers were not disappointed as the event promised and delivered some of the most exciting names in afrobeats, hip hop, RnB, dancehall and bashment for your ultimate summer party.

Already establishing itself for being one of Europe’s biggest urban music beach festivals, Afro Nation lets festival-goers enjoy four days of summer rays on the beaches of Praia da Rocha with a lineup of top-class talent from across the seas.