2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has won the heart of some key musicians in Ghana; the latest to endorse his candidacy is Praye Tiatia.

Barely a few weeks after Dancehall act Shatta Wale professed his support for the incumbent President, Praye Tiatia has also towed that line.

According to Praye, he has been a major sympathiser of Mr Akufo-Addo since 2008 when he was first nominated as candidate for New Patriotic Party. Praye Tiatia

His reason is that Mr Akufo-Addo has the creative arts industry at heart, and it was evident from his first address as NPP flagbearer 12 years ago.

“I followed Nana for just one reason right from the time he was nominated as candidate for NPP in 2008. The first address he gave, he factored us in there, I mean the creative arts fraternity; how he said he will ensure the creative arts industry bounces back once again,” he recounted.

He said President Akufo-Addo has made constant efforts to put some creative arts industry players at the forefront of the Tourism Ministry.

He is, therefore, willing to campaign for him again like he did in the 2016 general election.