1 hour ago

Renowned pollster Ben Epshon has said if he is asked to suggest a running mate to John Dramani Mahama in this year’s elections, he will choose Dr Kwesi Botchwey.

While speaking on the Sunrise morning show on hosted by Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM 92.7 on Tuesday, May 26, Mr Ephson listed four potential running mates to Mr Mahama.

These were Dr Kwesi Botchwey, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kwame Awuah Darko and Alex Mould.

“[But] I think Kwesi Botchwey will have it,” he said, adding that “of all of them, it is Kwesi Botchwey that the NPP are afraid of”.

Dr Alidu Seidu, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, also said Dr Kwesi Botchwey is the best vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into this year’s elections.

“I will choose Dr Kwesi Botchwey,” he said.

Mr Mahama is yet to select his running mate with six months to the presidential elections.

He has, however, indicated that he has a “firm idea” who the person to partner him is.