2 hours ago

A group of assembly members from the Bono region say they will lend their full support to the campaign of former President John Dramani Mahama following the latter’s promise to pay assembly members if re-elected as President.

The group of assembly members thus wants their colleagues from other regions to also mobilise and campaign massively in their respective electoral areas for the former leader in his second chance bid for the Presidency.

In a Press release on Saturday, the group, Concerned Assembly Members of Bono region indicated that a proposal to that effect has been drafted to assist the smooth implementation of that vision.

But the group is greatly appalled by the dismissive stance of the Local Government Minister in relation to Mahama’s proposal.

“It is rather unfortunate that a whole minister in-charge of Local Government, who rather ought to have been championing such ideas and even commend His Execellency John Dramani Mahama for such a wonderful proposal has rather turned to castigate the idea,” the group bemoaned.

Below is the full statement

FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE ;

WE ARE GRATEFUL AND ACCEPT THE PROPOSAL BY HIS EXECELLENCY JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA TO PAY ASSEMBLY MEMBERS A MONTHLY SALARY.

We the concerned assembly members of Bono Region have taken notice of His Execellency John Dramani Mahama’s digital address and conversation with the citizenry on his proposal to make the necessary arrangement to make sure we the assembly members are paid on a monthly basis to sustain our community engagements and activities.

It is in this regard that we want to first show our appreciation and urge the former President and the leader of the National Democratic Congress to keep on with his vision while we also gather the needed resources to assist him so as to be able to fulfil his vision for us.

We are also enthused, with how he articulated his vision by hinting how he is going to get funding for this brilliant idea. We wish to also add that, a proposal to that effect has been drafted to assist him in smooth implementation.

It is rather unfortunate that a whole minister in-charge of Local Government, who rather ought to have been championing such ideas and even commend His Execellency John Dramani Mahama for such a wonderful proposal has rather turned to castigate the idea.

We the concerned assembly members of Bono Region will like to serve notice to the Minister and the entire Nation that for this idea alone we are going to run solidly behind His Execellency John Dramani Mahama to make sure the vision becomes a reality if not for us, but, for the next and yet unborn generation alone is a course worth fighting for.

On this note, we will like to appeal to our fellow assembly members in other Regions to also mobilise and campaign massively in their respective electoral areas for His Execellency John Dramani Mahama. Thank you

DAVID ATTA TWUM

(0209232524/0248979400)

PRESIDENT.

DOGNEKOH ATTA KWASI

(0241280938)

SECRETARY