2 hours ago

The Founder and Leader of the United Front Party(UFP) Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) not to do away with the old voters’ register as he states that the ongoing exercise for the registration of the new register is flawed.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he noted that in the few polling centres he had visited, he has observed that there were hitches which could undermine the credibility of the new voters’ register.

“I went to a registration centre at Berekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency and I observed that while the first person to register for the card was successful, he had the number twenty-three instead of the number one. When I questioned why that was so, the personnel told me the machine just generated that number. We really need to check this.

Secondly, in my polling station, I observed that in the first two hours, the machine was not working”, he lamented.

He, therefore, proposed that the Electoral Commission keep the old register in case the registration for the new one fails.

“There is no problem with the old register. The EC must use it as standby because the way we are going about this process is not good. After all, we want peace”, he said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun the compilation of the new voters’ register for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2020 today.