1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the newly selected running mate for former President John Mahama says she will help her boss secure victory in the December polls.

According to the former Education Minister, “It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his Running Mate for the December 7, 2020 election”.

In a statement expressing her gratitude, the academic said: ” I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, Flt.-Lt (Rtd) H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public.

“This historic nomination is not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country and recognizes the towering role women have played over the ages to achieve the progress we have made. I wish to salute all those who have come before me and pledge to draw deeply from their inspiration”.

I have worked with HE John Dramani Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times. I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God”.

The former Vice-Chancellor prevailed after stiff competition from former finance ministers and governor of the Central Bank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.

This the first time any of the two major political parties is going into an election with a woman on the presidential ticket.