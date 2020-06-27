1 hour ago

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he is ready to help him win the 2020 elections.

Dr. Bawumia gave the assurance after Akufo-Addo picked him as his running mate for the next general polls on Saturday.

“The rules of the electoral commission and the constitution of the Republic of Ghana requires that at the time of filing my nomination, I need to indicate the identity of my running mate. If God permit will be the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2020 general elections.

“The constitution of our party provides in Article 13 (3) that the vice-presidential candidates shall be selected upon the nomination of the presidential candidate in consultation with the national council. So today, I have the great honor to put in consultation with the members of the national council my choice of running mate for the fourth time is the excellent, hardworking vice president Dr. Alhaji Mohamudu Bawumia,” Akufo-Addo said during his acclamation on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The acclamation was preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday.

Mr Akufo-Addo will face former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, who is staging a come back after he was defeated in the country’s general elections in 2016.