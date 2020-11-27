3 hours ago

The Eastern Regional NPP Women Organizer, Hajia Fati Vondole has asked Ghanaians, especially women to vote massively for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections to show appreciation to him.

According to her, the establishment of the Free Senior High School alone, is indication the President has done extremely well and ought to be appreciated.

Speaking at this year's last edition of the Regional Women's Wing Forum held in Koforidua dubbed "Yento No Bum, Bum", to little, [let's vote massively], she said the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama does not have anything good to offer Ghanaians, otherwise he would have planned to build mortuaries in the country.

Hajia Fati said the "Akyem Mafia" comment made by the former President was an unfortunate one and such should not be considered again as leader of the country.

She observed that the Mr. Mahama has in many cases insulted Ghanaians when he was the President.

She said it is high time Ghana voted for a leader who is more trustworthy.

“We are winning the election with a high number of votes. Mahama has failed to defend himself after being tagged of infidelity. So we cannot allow him to lead this country again. We want a President, who can think about the young ones, make sure everyone benefits from the government and not someone who champions discrimination” she said.

She continued, “I will urge all women not to sleep until the election is over. The NDC is capable of riging elections so we are not going to give them the chance. There is no thieve in the country than the NDC. At this moment, we should embark on house to house campaign to rally Ghanaians to go out in their numbers and vote for the NPP because we don’t want any thief to lead us”.

Also presenaat the event were Deputy chief of Minister of Education, Hon. Gifty Twum Anpofo, Dominic Eduah among others. They entreated the women to vote massively for the NPP come 7th December.