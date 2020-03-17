3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Moses Abor, has bashed the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, stating that he will suffer great humiliation in the 2020 Presidential election.

According to him, former President Mahama "is going to suffer twice what he lost in the 2016 general election."

Moses Abor mare this disclosure at the NPP Greater Accra Regional youth meeting last Sunday 15th March, 2020.

The NPP executive reaffirmed the NPP's readiness to snatch more seats from the opposition NDC in 2020.

Speaking to a cross section of the media after the program, Hon. Moses Abor indicated that "the expectation of the party in the Greater Accra is to win more than 80% as the party has performed creditably well over the last three years".

He added that the party intends to do everything humanly possible to project the good work of the President Akufo-Addo.

He however encouraged the teaming youth to always be bold enough to project the works of the NPP government.

“I am telling you with the fact that 2020 election is going to be too difficult for Mahama to loss…we will make sure he suffer much before losing… we will make sure NDC is dead and buried once and for all because we are not going to leave any space for NDC and I promise to do everything humanly possible to secure more seats for NPP and Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo...,” he stressed.