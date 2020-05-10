1 hour ago

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is saying that the NDC will at any time stand against the new biometric Voters’ Register the Electoral Commission (EC) is seeking to compile.

He said on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ Show that, “The president must concentrate on the lives of Ghanaians not election be one life lost is too many.”

He, however, called on Ghanaians and politicians to be circumspect and focus on the coronavirus outbreak. “We should all put politics aside so that by God’s grace if the coronavirus period is over we can all go back and do our politics. We must look at what is happening to America, the UK, and others.”

Let say Coronavirus is the act of God, what can we do? If Ghanaians are dying and because you want to win elections you will let them go and vote? Then you are being insensitive.”

He also revealed, “We believe that the electoral commission is not being neutral and credible in this matter and that is why we are calling that they should stop this exercise, allow peace to prevail so that we make use of the current register in the elections,” he stated.

Speaking on EC’s claim that the technology used is faulty, Mr. Ampofo stated categorically that there was no problem with the said technology because it is the same device that was used for the district elections in December and it worked perfectly.

He added that nobody was denied voting hence, the current register is credible.

Source: etvghana