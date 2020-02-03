47 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is working assiduously to garner 35 per cent of votes cast in the Volta region in the upcoming December general elections.

The governing party also says it is targeting five parliamentary seats in the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) biggest stronghold.

Currently, the NPP holds just one of the 26 Constituencies in the region.

The Regional Chairman of the party, Makafui Woanyah who announced this indicated that though the target which the party termed “Agenda 5-35” is a herculean task, various strategies have been put in place to achieve it.

“If we work very hard in the earmarked constituencies and support [the strategy] with the right logistics, I believe we can win these seats in December”, he said when speaking at the Ho Central NPP Mega Youth Summit.

Mr Woanyah who was tight-lipped on the targeted constituencies advised party faithful to work in solidarity to change the stereotyping of the Volta region as a ‘world bank of the NDC.’

He, however, warned against the party breaking into factions in the region as the country gears towards the 2020 elections.

“Talk to anybody and they will tell you, the Akufo-Addo-led government has done exceedingly well that we have a good message for the electorates”, he said.

According to him, the social interventions being implemented by the NPP does match with the NDC’s, which is a social-democratic political party.

Mr Woanyah listed the Free SHS, NABCO, Planting for Food and Jobs, youth employment, distribution of ambulances among others ”as issues patriots should propagate at the grassroots level to win electorates over to our party”.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, indicated that President Akufo-Addo is a visionary leader who would move Ghana from a third world country to a first-world country.

This, he said was evident in the implementation of the numerous programs and policies by the government to make the country a better place for the citizenry.

He added that “the government is doing so well that we deserve 24 more years” and urged the NPP to unite and work towards increasing the party’s electoral fortunes in the Volta Region.

“Oti is gone, Oti has a chunk of the [NPP] votes in the region, so we have to work hard in order not to expose ourselves to Ghanaians...” he said.



He also implored party members in border communities to be extra vigilant and prevent foreigners from registering when the Electoral Commission begins compilation of the new voters’ register.

