2 hours ago

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Former President John Dramani Mahama, says his party’s political campaign towards the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections will be based on the track record and achievements of the NDC.

The Former President emphasized that “This year’s campaign would be issue based, it will be campaign of records, we shall compare our records and we shall compare the records of our friends and decide.”

Mr Mahama said this in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mr Peter Boamah Otokonor, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC at the annual Danjuar festival of the Bimobas of Garu and Tempane Districts of the Upper East Region.

The festival, which was characterized by beautiful display of the culture of the Bimoba people, was on the theme: “Investing in Bimoba Land: The Role of Government, Chiefs and Stakeholders.”

Mr Mahama said while they would be comparing and campaigning on issues, they would also be listening to the people through the “Speak out tour” which affords ordinary Ghanaians the opportunity to speak to the issues that confronted them.

He said if he was re-elected as President, “It will not be only my knowledge and experience that I will use to solve your problems, but I will tap into your knowledge, skills, availability and experience to collectively transform your lives.”

According to the NDC leader, Bimoba area had seen “so much support and collaboration from the NDC, particularly from our Founder, Former President Jerry John Rawlings, and the history of the area cannot be told without the NDC.”

He said the NDC was not oblivious of the socio-economic problems of the people and had shown more commitment towards the peaceful coexistence, economic and social development of the area than any other government in the fourth republic.

Mr Mahama said his administration did “remarkable work in the Bimoba land; critical among the developments that we have done in this land include the Tamne Irrigation Dam, and we are all also aware that the Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom road would have been completed by now if the NDC was in government.”

He said the area had received its share of the Community Day Senior High School (E-Block).

“Within the last four years that the NDC was in government, we built 25 classroom blocks. When the NDC took office in 2009, only five schools were on the School Feeding Programme. Under the NDC government, 100 per cent of all the schools in Garu and Tempane are on the School Feeding Programme.”

The Former President urged the people to work towards maintaining peace in the area, “Peace is not only the absence of conflict or war, peace is the presence of freedom, justice and the actualization of true freedom of speech. We cannot jeopardize the peace that we have been able to build over the years for this country.”

Source: GNA