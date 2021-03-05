1 hour ago

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal says the final ruling given by the seven Justices of the Supreme Court on the 2020 election petition does not come as a surprise.

According to the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, the judgment given by the Supreme Court is not something new as the legal team of the petitioner has seen several of the rulings of the court which did not go in their favour.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Baba Jamal maintained that the final ruling of the 2020 election petition was just an icing on the cake, looking at the way proceedings went during the hearing.

“A child who is bound to die cannot survive even if you put him in the bosom of a Roman Father; that child will definitely die. The final ruling of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court is not something new to us,” Baba Jamal indicated.

To him, the most important aspect of the 2020 election petition was for everyone to understand that inasmuch as the final ruling was not to their satisfaction, the Supreme Court made it clear that the petitioner had a case to pursue in court.

“The most important thing to us is that everyone will understand that even if the final ruling did not go in our favour as we expected it, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the case we sent to court has a basis. Our case was not an empty one, but it was rather a necessary case to address in court,” he asserted.

He added that the final ruling of the Supreme Court debunked the assertion of many people especially from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the petitioner was wasting time and also had no case.