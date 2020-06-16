3 hours ago

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, said electorates will not be allowed to transfer their votes in the upcoming general elections.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe says to transfer your vote, one must have registered 12 months prior to the transfer.

As the country readies to compile a new voters register, Director of Electoral Services at EC says electorates are expected to register at their place of residence or where they would be voting in the upcoming elections.

He further stated that nobody will qualify to transfer their votes with six months of registering since the country has less than six months to the election.

Dr. Quaicoe who spoke on Joynews also addressed concerns with the registration process.

According to him, despite the structured period being used for the registration, the EC would spend more time at a location should natural activities like rain mar the registration.

There will also be a mopping up exercise across the country as well, he stated.

Ghanaweb