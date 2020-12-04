1 hour ago

President Akufo Addo has pledged to accept the verdict of the people of Ghana during the December 7, 2020, general elections.

In a post on Facebook, the President further said “Above all, I pledge the that the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration.”

President Akufo Addo and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Presidential candidate, John Mahama today(Friday) signed a peace pact ahead of Monday’s(December 7) general elections.

The event which was put together by the National Peace Council is to get the two leading politicians to commit to non-violence, resort to judicial process in seeking redress in case of dispute and work towards eradicating vigilantism.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.

The election is expected to be keenly contested between the two leading parties- the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).