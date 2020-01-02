1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo is confident that Ghanaians will safeguard and reinforce the status of the country as a beacon of democracy in 2020.

In a New Year message on his social media handles, the President said 2020 is another important year in the democracy of Ghana given that the country will head to the polls in December to elect leaders.

"This year is another important year in our democratic journey," the President said in a post.

On behalf of the Government, the First Lady, my wife Rebecca, my daughters, grandchildren and my family, I wish all Ghanaians a happy, prosperous New Year.

2020 promises to be a good one, because there is a growing sense of confidence that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and, collectively, we will secure our futures.

This year is another important year in our democratic journey. We will hold, in December, the eighth (8th) general election in the history of the 4th Republic. We all have a duty to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people choose, in peace and serenity, the person and persons who will manage their affairs on their behalf. I am confident that, yet again, Ghanaians will rise to the occasion, and reinforce the status of Ghana as a beacon of democracy on the continent.

May the New Year usher in a new era of blessing and growth for you and everyone dear to you.

May God bless us all, and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.