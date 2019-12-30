1 hour ago

Founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, is calling for a revolution in the minds of Ghanaians particularly regarding their trust in politicians and their political decisions.

With less than a month to the election year, he believes it is about time ordinary citizens put their heads together and see through the schemes of their ‘so called leaders’ who seek to exploit them and use them for their various propagandist agenda.

“The people at the top do not care about you. In 2020 we need to unite in our thinking and let our brains work. Most of us are in NPP today because we were told Rawlings was a bad man, and called him names, but today, the greatest hero for the party is Jerry John Rawlings. They’ve fooled us, only for us to realise later that he is a good man.

The division we have because of Akufo-Addo and John Mahama, they will only become friends later and you will be left hanging. We need to use our heads because 10 years from now, we’ll still be 20 years younger than Akufo-Addo,” he said.

He is therefore rallying the youth especially, to put their feet on the ground this time, to use rationality and objectivity to choose wise leaders rather than falling prey to the ‘games’ of politicians and losing big at the end of the day.

“The youth, we need to come together because some of us have seen what is happening and we are warning you. You will go to jail for the very little things when the big men and taking double salary and moving around free….People are in jail because of 15 Ghana cedis and cassava, let’s think.”

