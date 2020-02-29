1 hour ago

With just 2 months into 2020, an election year in Ghana, lots of issues are on the rise in the political circles as some industry players are have started defecting.

James Kofi Annan, the founder of Challenging Heights and a financier of the NPP in the Effutu Constituency has resigned from the party and joined the opposition NDC.

The human rights activist has been appointed the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate to wrestle the Effutu seat currently being occupied by the NPP’s Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

James Kofi Annan speaking at the NDC party office in Effutu during his outdooring to the party indicated that he has suffered so much in the hands of the NPP in Effutu, although he has sacrificed so much for the party since his Legon days. He cited several instances of attacks, victimization, and threats to his life and his businesses.

James Kofi Annan was a pioneer member of TESCON (Legon Chapter), the campus Chapter of the NPP. His contemporaries were Honorable Isaac Asiamah (the current Minister of Youth and Sports), and Andy Appiah-Kubi, the current Deputy Minister of Railways, both pioneer members of TESCON.

Commenting further on why he joined the NDC, James Kofi Annan who until recently was a United Nations Global Financial Sector Commissioner, said the NDC in power was not vindictive, even though they knew he was an NPP person, but rather they gave him all the needed support to establish his businesses and increased his projects.

“I did a lot to help Afenyo-Markin and the NPP. Yet when they assumed power, Afenyo-Markin has been allowed to do a lot to destroy everything that is associated with me and to destroy Winneba, particularly the University of Education, Winneba, and the festivals of the town. I now feel more at home with the NDC”.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Victor Nyamkson who resigned as a Parliamentary candidate said he stepped down to bring unity in the party, hence he’ll fully support the new Parliamentary Candidate and make sure that they win the Effutu seat coming 2020 general elections.