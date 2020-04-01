52 minutes ago

Thursday, April 23rd – NFL Draft is On!

If you are champing at the bit to watch the 2020 NFL Draft then look no further than the NFL Network, ESPN, or ABC to view the league’s annual meat market. According to sources, “ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer one broadcast across both networks, while ABC will present its own version for Rounds 1-3. ABC will then simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network telecast of Rounds 4-7.”

LSU’s Heisman Trophy Award-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, is probably going to be the first pick according to the experts unless a last-minute scandal throws a monkey wrench into the works. Assuming everything remains the same, it appears as though the Cincinnati Bengals will have themselves a new man under center for the first time since 2011 when incumbent starting quarterback, Andy Dalton, took the reins of the Cats’ offense.

Betting the Draft

Most football bettors normally wait until at least the preseason to get their wagers in but if we click over to Sportsbook Review, we can find all of the best online sportsbooks in one place and see what they are offering on this year’s NFL Draft. That’s right, betting on the NFL Draft has never been so wildly popular and it’s all due to the global pandemic paralyzing everything from restaurants to professional sports. Finally, there is a sense of normalcy, a beacon of light in the darkness, and the most exciting opportunity to place a bet on something we are all familiar with to one degree or another.

Below we will review some of the more popular NFL Draft prop bets and render our opinions on each and every one:

1st Wide Receiver Drafted

CeeDee Lamb -120

Jerry Jeudy +130

Henry Ruggs +400

Field +5000

The debate rages as to which pass catcher, CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, will be selected as the first wide receiver taken in the draft. Many believe that Oklahoma’s Lamb is the most explosive receiver in the draft and most likely to have the highest ceiling. However, others insist Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the most NFL ready receiver and will endure far fewer growing pains during his rookie campaign. And then there are some who believe Jeudy’s Bama teammate, Henry Ruggs, is the best at his position. It appears to be a coin flip between Lamb and Jeudy at this point yet the oddsmakers are giving us much better odds on the Crimson Tide touchdown maker. Let’s watch Jerry Jeudy be called to the virtual podium before any other receiver in the draft and make some cash while we’re at it!

Free NFL Pick: Jerry Jeudy +130

1st Running Back Drafted

D’Andre Swift -170

Jonathan Taylor +230

Field +625

JK Dobbins +750

Unlike the deeply rich pool of wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, we see only a few running backs who could hear their names called in the opening round. And as we all know; the National Football League is a pass-heavy game these days with running backs taking a backseat. Nevertheless, the importance of a rushing attack is essential as it prohibits defenses from keying exclusively on the pass with no worries as to the ground game.

According to all of the pundits, the conventional wisdom is that Georgia’s D’Andre Swift is head and shoulders above Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins. However, the latter two both boast superior stats from last season, and from this vantage point, J.K. Dobbins, and his 2,003 rushing yards complemented by 21 rushing touchdowns is hard to ignore, especially at such a generous price of +750!

Free NFL Pick: J.K Dobbins +750

1st Offensive Lineman Drafted

Jedrick Wills -110

Tristan Wirfs +145

Andrew Thomas +500

Mekhi Becton +1200

Field +6600

Much like the treasure trove of talent at wide receiver in this year’s draft, there is also a bounty of elite offensive linemen. All four listed above are a virtual lock to be taken in the first round and as many three more could go as well before the second round begins. Louisville’s Mekhi Becton is an absolute wagon at 6’7” tall and 370 pounds but a flagged drug test at the Combine could hurt his chances of being called before the others. Right now, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs is getting the most buzz and at +145 the odds look right to us!

Free NFL Pick: Tristan Wirfs +145



