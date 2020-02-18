2 hours ago

The National Paralympic Committee Ghana,General Secretary Peter Adjei believes team Ghana will climb at least two medals from Manchester.

The Ghana Para Powetlifters are currently in the United Kingdom, Manchester for the 2020 Paralympic Qualifiers. Team Ghana left the shores of West Africa on Friday and are hoping to return home with at least two medals, being Gold or Silver.

Peter Adjei who joined the contingent of six(6) to Manchester is very optimistic all is well and is aiming at winning two medals for mother Ghana.

Winning medal will boast the spirit of Ghana as they seek for qualification to 2020 Tokyo Japan.

"The weather is cold and windy in Manchester, however we will acclimatize with the weather condition before the start of the qualifiers", Peter Adjei said.

"Our aim is to win at least two medals, God willing we will pick two if all goes according to our plane".

The Para Powerlifting qualifiers game will start on 21st and end 23rd of this month.

Credit Akakpo Agodji (ASHH FM)