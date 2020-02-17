1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asewase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has appealed to electorate in the Ashanti Region to reject a second term Presidential bidding of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, any mistake by Ashanti Region to endorse Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term presidential bidding will have dire consequences on the region.

He said for almost four years of Nana Akufo-Addo’s reign as President of the Republic of Ghana, the Ashanti Region which overwhelmingly voted for him and his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unseat the NDC from power, has not benefitted any meaningful development project.

This total neglect, he noted in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah, last Friday, February 14, 2020, on Ghana Kasa, is impacting negatively on the living standards of the people in the region.

He said it was about time for the electorate in the Ashanti Region to have the confidence and courage to reject Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term presidential bidding and rather vote for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to change their fortunes.

“Akufo-Addo win will be a great disadvantage to Asanteman. Now he (Akufo-Addo) wants our votes for a second term. In his first term which is about to end, he did not initiate any major developmental project in the region. How much more do you expect from him at a time that he will be on his way to retirement? We need to think”, he noted.

According to the lawmaker, it will not be too much for President Akufo-Addo to build three interchanges at strategic locations to ease congestion in the Ashanti Region, especially, Kumasi.

“It is about time to demand for something meaningful from Akufo-Addo. At least three interchanges at Anloga Junction, Suame and one in front of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has to execute these projects as a token to thank Asanteman for doing him good by massively voting for him to become President of the land. If for nothing at all, once he starts and is unable to complete them, when the NDC comes to power, we shall complete them just like when President Kufuor started the Sofo Line interchange for President Atta-Mills/Mahama to complete it”, he stressed.

Source: kasapafmonline