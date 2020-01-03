47 minutes ago

The Head Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre, Rev. Ransford Obeng has charged politicians to desist from insolence and stick to issue based campaigning as Ghana enters early hours of its electioneering year.

As its annual feature, the church hosted thousands at its Ayigya Outdoor Pavilion where it held its cross over service.

The watch night at the Calvary Charismatic Centre was a mix bag of all kinds of songs and performances to praise God for taking the congregants through the year 2019 and ushering in the year 2020.

Head Pastor, Rev Ransford Obeng ushered the church into a message of committing their lives and their year’s walk to the Lord.

The regular alter calls on 31st-night services didn’t disappoint as hundreds were led to give their lives to Christ.

Rev. Ransford closed the service proclaiming New Year blessings on the thousands of congregants who observed the service.

Speaking to journalists on the flanks of the wake, he urged political players to be focused on issues and not inflammatory speeches when they mount political platforms to campaign for this year’s national elections.

“As they go about their campaigns, they should talk about issues. They should stop insulting one another because that is not the culture of Ghanaians. Ghanaians are respectful and we honor people who are respectful,” he admonished.

The whole of Kumasi was lit with church services with the few pubs; clubs; eateries and hangouts hanging on to the few who had little regard for religious activities.

Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador reported that the regular bonfires that are set to usher in a new year were conspicuously missing except for some peri-urban and Zango communities in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.