Independent presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential election, Kofi Koranteng, has indicated that part of his campaign strategy for 2020 would be to go from door-to-door to hug, kiss and shake hands with the electorates.

According to him, kiss touches the heart and gives inspiration.

He was speaking with Umaru Sanda on Citi FM Point Blank talk show.

He made the remark when asked about how he intends to reach out to Ghanaians in 2020.

Mr. Koranteng claims he worked with JP Morgan and has people to support his campaign.

He believes the NPP and NDC have failed to fix the problems in Ghana and that he will be in the position to fix problems in Ghana.