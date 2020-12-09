9 hours ago

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has directed its agents at the Kadia polling station in the Savelugu constituency of the Northern Region to sign the controversial pink sheets which captures results from the polls in the area.

Agents of the party had refused to sign the pink sheets because they disputed the results of the parliamentary and presidential polls in the area.

Meanwhile, Citi News sources say the leadership of the party had asked its agents in the area to endorse the electoral documents and proceed to court if they believe something untoward happened.

Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency reports that Electoral Commission officials in the Savelugu constituency have declared the results in favour of the NDC parliamentary, candidate Abdulai Jacob Iddriss.

He polled 19,577 votes against his NPP counterpart Muhamed Abdul – Samed who polled 19,478 votes.

Even though agents of the NPP refused to sign the pink sheet from the Kadia polling station where there was controversy, the EC went ahead to announce NDC’s candidate as winner.

The presidential and parliamentary ballot boxes that were kept for safety by the police earlier, were released for counting at the Northern Region Police Headquarters.

Results for the other candidates are Haruna Zakaria, People’s National Convention (PNC) 149 votes, while Alhassan Iddrisu, an independent candidate polled 10,294 votes.

Votes counted earlier, without the Kadia polling station results put NPP’s candidate in the lead with 19,328, NDC polled 19,305, independent candidate got 10,229 and the PNC polled 147 votes.

In the Kadia polling station, the NPP candidate got 150 votes, NDC, 272 votes, 2 votes for the PNC and 65 votes for the independent candidate.

The EC did not announce results of the presidential ballots for the constituency due to unresolved issues including the refusal of NPP agents to sign the pink sheet.

No date has been given for the certification and announcement of the presidential results.