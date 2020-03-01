1 hour ago

The National Youth Organizer of the main Opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has said compiling a new voters’ register is not reasonable hence it will be a waste of taxpayers money.

The Commission in the communique indicated IPAC has concluded on a new voters’ register after ‘an exhaustive deliberation’.

However, the NDC condemned the EC for misleading the public because according to them, the issue of a new voters’ register was not extensively discussed.

Their position was backed by other parties who attended the meeting.

According to him, compiling a new Voters Register will not change the results of the 2020 elections.

“The voters’ register in 2012 and 2016 didn’t affect the results of the elections in any way so I don’t understand why they insist on producing a new voters’ register, it is not needed,” George Opare Addo told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, he indicated that the Electoral Commission’s reasons for the compilation of a new register is the high rate of manual verification, then the problem is with the software, not the voters’ register.

According to the Party, the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted.

He said the two key objectives for the adoption of improved technology in the compilation of an electoral register were to improve the confidence of stakeholders in the credibility of the register and to prevent electoral fraud by way of impersonation, multiple voting, ineligible voting, and inaccurate or fake results declaration, among others.

He said the reasons for compiling a new voters’ register are not tangible enough to incur more cost to the State.

Source: kingdomfmonline