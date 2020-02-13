2 hours ago

Some customers of the defunct microfinance company, DKM Microfinance have vowed to kick out the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] into opposition after describing the Nana Addo-led government as “liars”.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, leader of the customers, James Sarpong said they have been neglected for far too long.

His comment comes after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia assured depositors whose funds have been locked-up in regulated but defunct financial institutions including customers of DKM that the government will pay them in full.

"The government has asked the receiver (working with the Bank of Ghana) to expedite the validation and payment of depositors so that all depositors will receive their monies after validation.

"I will also like to add that this refund will also extend to customers of DKM who have not as yet received the full refund of their deposits. We are therefore cleaning up the mess the NDC created in the financial sector," the Veep said at the Town Hall and Results Fair in Kumasi on Tuesday.

But James Sarpong said the vice president’s comments are just 'politricks’.

“Because they [NPP] think election is approaching, they want to come and lie to us. We will vote against them,” he said.