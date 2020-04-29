1 hour ago

CEO of Despite Group, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and CEO of Special Investments, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong have donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to two Muslim communities.

Their gesture which is an annual one is to help the Muslim communities in this holy month of Ramadan.

Presenting the items on their behalf at the Tesano Zongo Community and Adaman Community mosque, Production Manager for United Showbiz, Mr. Roger Quartey explained that as a company within their community, it is their shared duty and part of their corporate social responsibilities to assist others, moreso in this COVID 19 period as they intercede for the country through fasting and prayers.

"We are not in normal times so as you go about your fasting this Ramadan, it is also imperative that the social distancing and safety protocols are observed religiously.

"Despite group is committed to supporting all activities of the Muslim communities within the community they operate," he added.

Receiving the items Deputy Imams at Adaman Zongo community and Tesano community mosque, Salifu Adams and Alhaji Ibrahim Bonney expressed their appreciation for the kind gesture respectively.

Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan under lockdown and tight restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak that has paralyzed entire countries.

The first day of fasting during Ramadan, is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims, in which they fast during daylight hours, congregate for prayers and share meals as a community.

But with strict curfews and physical distancing directives enforced to limit the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, many of Ramadan's rituals and traditions will be curtailed this year.