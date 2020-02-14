1 hour ago

It has emerged that the youth in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region may be compelled to prevent President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo from campaigning in the area following the neglect of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital his government.

According to the Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sunday Casper Kampoli, the project, though was almost completed by the John Mahama-led administration, has not been equipped since Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office.

He said the situation “is brewing tension” in the region which could potentially degenerate to a point where the youth will not allow any political campaigns in the region, including stopping the president from coming into the region.

“The youth are saying that, if that facility, the second phase is not executed for us to move to the third stage, perhaps nobody will campaign in the Upper East Region… The president, if need be they will try and prevent him from coming to the region”, he said on TV3’s New Day Friday, February 14.

He said the provision of ambulances to all constituencies is the region is commendable but noted: “healthcare delivery in the Upper East Region cannot be near complete if we do not have a state-of-the-art health facility for us to get healthcare”.

Mr. Kampoli called on the President to cause the completion of the second phase of the hospital by way of equipping the adjunct block, the laboratory, the pharmacy, the accident and emergency centre, which he said were all added by the NDC.