The Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has warned that the opposition National Democratic Congress will not accept the outcome of a fraudulent election.

He said the party will simultaneously declare its results if the EC dares to declare a rigged results.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC led by its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is winning the 2020 election reiterating the Party’s commitment to peace but will reject results of a fraudulent electoral process.

“A credible voter register is a minimum requirement for the conduct of free and fair elections. We are committed to a peaceful election; we will not accept the outcome of a fraudulent election in this country.

“We will not. And this time, let them dare that they will declare results, we will simultaneously declare and see what happens to the state even as we remain committed to the peace of the country. They should not take the NDC for granted this time around. We are committed to the Peace; we are committed to the democracy”

The Tamale South MP questioned the motive behind the EC’s entrenched Position on the compilation of New voters register arguing that If the EC thinks the current register is not credible then it brings into question the legitimacy of President Akufo Addo and the District Level Election.

The Lawmaker explained that the EC deliberately failed to utilize budget allocations approved for it in 2018 and 2019 to build a credible and strong data centre just to turn around to claim the data centre is faulty.

“The electoral Commission in 2018 and 2019 failed to use the budget to build up a credible and strong data centre.That was deliberate .so you don’t wake up and say that there is a faulty data centre, it is faulty because you refused, deliberately to spend money dedicated and allocated for that purpose.”

He added “You cannot take ten months to b build an IT system for a Country. That is not a banking IT system or a Hospital IT system. You are building an IT system which comprises Data system, hardware and software. When will you test it?

He hinted that “If the NDC wins in 2021, we will start preparing Ghana even for Electronic voting to reduce and eliminate fraud associated with elections in this country. If they want a full fledged electronic system we are ready to debate them but not this period because the timing is not right and we are not technically convinced about their arguments of the register not being proper”.

Haruna Iddrisu said this Saturday when the Minority MPs as part of their three-day visit to Asuogyaman, joined the MP for the area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, to graduate some 25 youth sponsored and trained in various vocations under the MP’s job creation initiative dubbed Thomas Ampem Nyarko Youth Skill Development and Empowerment Program.

The MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, called on Ghanaians to reject Nana Akufo Addo –Bawumia led government’s second term bid to avert the collapse of the country due to high level of corruption and open thievery happening in all sectors of the economy.

The MP for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, accused the ruling NPP government of abandoning all infrastructural projects started by the Mahama led government.

He called on the electorates not to gamble the Asuogyaman seat to mysteriously dismissed former Director of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Ansah since he cannot be trusted.

