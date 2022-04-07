The road to the final match of this year’s MTN FA Cup Competition has been announced ahead of the quarter finals matches scheduled for next week.

Winner of the match between Skyy FC versus Accra Hearts of Oak SC will face winner of the match between Dreams FC and Kotoku Royals FC.

On the other hand, the winner of the quarterfinals tie between Bechem United FC and Tamale City FC will also face the winner of the match between Aduana FC and King Faisal.

The quarterfinals round of matches are scheduled to be played on April 13-14, 2022 with the semifinal also set for May 12-16, 2022.

Below is the Road to the MTN FA Cup Final: