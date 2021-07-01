1 hour ago

The 2021 Closed Season for fishing takes effect from today [Thursday], for both artisanal and semi-industrial fleets.

The annual practice aimed at restocking depleted marine fish stock commenced in the year 2019 but could not be observed last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

However, the 2021 season, which was announced by the government some weeks ago begins today [Thursday, July 1, 2021] till the end of July.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission announced this in a press statement issued on June 11, 2021.

According to the statement, the ban is binding on artisanal and inshore fleets, as well as industrial fleets.

“The closed season for both artisanal and inshore fleets and industrial fleet starts on 1st July to 31st July 2021.”

It added that fishing operators are expected to berth at all landing sites by midnight, on June 30.

“The Fisheries Commission would like to bring to the attention of all fishing operators the need to berth at port/anchorage or at the various landing sites before the end midnight of 30th June 2021.”

