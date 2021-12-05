7 hours ago

Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Sawla Tuna Kalba District Hon. Losina Barikisu has called on farmer across the northern belt of Ghana to embark on farming system that are environmentally friendly to avoid further climatic degradation.

The former Savanna Regional NASARA Coordinator itemized the hazardous effects of bad farming practices on the ecosystem and its long term effect in the agric-chain amidst calls for improved farming systems.

Speaking at the annual Farmers’ Day Celebration at Jindapuor in the STK District, Honorable Losina celebrated the work of the farmers and the fish folks for feeding the nation but was quick to point out the side effects on using hazardous methods in the farming arena.

In an educative speech read at the gathering, Madam Losina Watara heaped kind words on the farmers and called on the chiefs and other opinion leaders to intensify the fight against deforestation and other climate degrading practices.

“The consequences of bush fires have wide ranging ecological and social effects among which include: loss of forest reserves, drying up of water bodies, loss of biodiversity and extinction of plants and animal species, loss of wild habitat, global warming, depletion of soil micro organisms, loss of food stuffs from farms, loss of live stocks”, part of her speech reads.

She added, “Let me use the opportunity to commend our eminent chiefs and the JAKSALLY development organization for their revived interest in waging relentless fight for the restoration of the environment through the ECO Restoration Alliance Agenda. I am also aware of the efforts of the paramount chief of the Kong Traditional Area, Kong-Wura Jingkorige I and his sub chiefs are putting in place to curb the unfortunate situation, Well done, Yiram”.

Several farmers across the Sawla Tuna Kalba municipality were honored at the 37th Farmers’ Day Celebration staged at Jindabuor in a colorful event.

By: Saani Abacha