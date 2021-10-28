1 hour ago

Fast-growing pet shop Ginzy's Pet Shop was on Saturday 23rd October, 2021 was announced as the emerging business of the year at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ginzy's Pet Shop Mr Patrick Agyenim Boateng dedicated the award on behalf of the company to his royal and trusted customers.

"Im very excited to be here today and see you going back home with an award says a lot and I want to thank God for blessings us to witness this great day. This shows that everything that we are doing in our small ways has been recognised by the masses so there is no need to fail".

According to him, the focus of the company on full

service care facility and dedicated to consistently providing high customer satisfaction by rendering excellent service, quality pet products and convenient atmosphere.

