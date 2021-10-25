7 hours ago

Award-Winning Fashion Design firm Rafarazzi African Couture has been awarded as the best fashion brand of the year at the 2021 Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards.

The Award was received on behalf of the company by its Chief Executive Officer Mr Raphael Mensah.

Rafarazzi African Couture was awarded for its outstanding and masterclass performance in both the fashion and the entertainment industry.

Speaking to the CEO after the awards ceremony held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on the 23rd October 2021, he dedicated the award to God and his cherished customers who always believe in him to deliver beyond the target.

"I'm very excited for this award and you know in everything God first so I want to dedicate the award to him for how far he has brought me. Secondly to my customers without them, the name Rafarazzi will not be known".

Rafarazzi is well known in the fashion and entertainment industry for his well celebrated #Ghanaba waste bag.

Rafarazzi through his hard work has had many encounters with business moguls like the Afro Arab Group Chairman His Excellency Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Former Italian Envoy to Ghana His Excellency Giovanni Favilli among other high profile personalities.