53 minutes ago

The 2021 graduating batch of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has stormed the school to petition the management over delay in the 2021 graduation.

The angry batch of the University, who completed a year ago without graduation and issuing of their certificates, met the management of the school with their petition, demanding reasons for the delay.

The graduates, numbering about 100, picketed the University with red bands on their hands and head.

A secretary of the group, Alhassan Abdul-Rauf, who read the petition, stated that they are demanding that the graduation day of their batch should be on 29th of this month and the graduation list must be out by 21st of this same month else their next action will be intense.

He said management of the school has asked 2021 graduating batch to pay GHS 150 as a top up for the printing of the certificate, congregation brochure, refreshment and academic gown which they can’t afford.

They are, therefore, demanding that the management should reduce the fees to GHS 100 to enable them pay.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Tamale Technical University, Osman Mubarik, responding to the petition, said preparations are far advanced to ensure that the school will issue certificate to the the students on the 12th November 2022 and appealed to the students to be extra patience for the said date.