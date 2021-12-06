2 hours ago

Former NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has alleged that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin was influenced by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to superintend over the rejection of the 2022 budget.

On November 26, the Majority in Parliament staged a walkout alleging that Speaker Alban Bagbin was biased and disrespectful towards Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta. Subsequently, the budget was rejected by the Minority on the same day.

Even though the budget has been approved by the Majority side in Parliament, some critics allege the Minority is set on frustrating the works of the government

Contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Collins Owusu Amankwah alleged that a day before the Minority rejected the budget former President John Dramani Mahama held a meeting with the Speaker and warned him not to approve the budget.

Rebuttal

However, a member of the Communication team of the NDC, Allotey Pappoe has denied this allegation.

Speaking on the same platform, he said: "Mahama didn't meet with anyone; whether a day before or on the voting day. He (Collins) should stop the propaganda".