32 minutes ago

Ghana's women's 4x100 relay team finished 7th in the finals of the Birmingham, 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday at the Alexander Stadium.

The four women were racing together only for the second time on Sunday after their first on Saturday in the semi-finals.

Mary Boakye of the Ghana Armed Forces started the race before handing over her baton to Latifa Ali of the Coppin State University who then passed it on to Kwakyewaa Oku of the University of Education, Winneba with Hor Halutie of the Coppin State University finishing the race.

They finished with a time of 44.86seconds and did not come anywhere near the podium.

Nigeria, inspired by Tobi Amusan won gold with the support of Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha.

The quartet set a new African Record of 42.10s to win what was Nigeria’s 11th gold medal in Birmingham and a historic Commonwealth Games medal.

Nigeria won the 4x100 women's relay gold, England took silver and bronze went to Jamaica.