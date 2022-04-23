50 minutes ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that Muslims will this year hold their Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Independence Square following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions by the government.

Muslims have not been able to gather to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Independence Square for the past two years since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Speaking at the Jubilee House before the Iftar with the Chief Imam, Dr Bawumia, however, noted that Muslims will this year have the opportunity to gather at the Independence square for their Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

“This particular Eid which is coming will be prayed at the Independence Square because of the Covid-19 pandemic which has been abated by the grace of God. We haven’t done that in a few years and we will make sure that Eid is celebrated at the Independence Square; we will be able to do so in line with the easing of restrictions on Covid-19.”

Within the last two years, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu had to issue directives on how Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are organised due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and celebration cannot be observed in large congregation at bigger squares and parks, as it used to be”, he said in a statement to announce the modalities for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

President Akufo-Addo in his 28th Covid-19 address announced that limitations and bans placed on huge gatherings have been removed.

On March 27, the President announced that these facilities can now admit patrons to full capacity under full vaccination during his public address.

“All in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated”, the President said.

This paved for religious bodies and other public events to be held at full capacity, the reason for the usual observance of the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers before the onset of Covid-19.

Source: thenewsroomonline.com