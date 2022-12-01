2 hours ago

Australia reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years after shocking Denmark.

The Danes, needing a victory to progress, dominated possession but were caught out on the break when Australia scored the winner on the hour mark.

Denmark lost the ball in the Australian box and Mathew Leckie finished a brilliant counter-attack with a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Australia finish in second place in Group D on six points, only behind world champions France on goal difference.

Denmark, meanwhile, exit Qatar 2022 in disappointing fashion, with just one point from three games, sitting bottom of the group.

Australia will now play Group C winners Argentina on Saturday (19:00 GMT).