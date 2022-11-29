1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will need to avoid defeat against familiar foes Uruguay when they clash on Friday to guarantee progress into the round of 16.

Portugal already has a reserved place in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and, despite being very close to securing first place in Group H, after two wins in two games, this is still not 100 percent guaranteed.

Portugal will seal that first place in the third round if they win or draw with South Korea, regardless of the result that is verified in the other match of the final round of the Group H , between Uruguay and Ghana. And, even losing, the National Team could finish ahead.

Effectively, Portugal will only lose the top spot if they lose to Korea and Ghana beat Uruguay (Portuguese and Ghana would both have six points) and, in the combination of these two results, the Africans recover the three goals that the 'Team das Quinas' currently has the highest difference between goals scored and conceded in the group ranking: Portugal has 5 goals scored and 2 conceded (+3 difference), Ghana has 5 goals scored and 5 goals conceded.

Thus, Portugal will only lose first place if, for example, it loses 1-0 to Korea and Ghana beats Uruguay by at least two goals difference. This is because, unlike other competitions, the first tiebreaker is the goal difference in the group and not the direct confrontation, as in most competitions.

We present all the accounts of the eight groups of the 2022 World Cup in terms of qualifying for the round of 16, with only three teams qualified - France, Brazil and Portugal - after two rounds.

the possible opponents

In the round of 16, Portugal's group will meet Group G (which includes Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland). At this moment, Brazil, already qualified , will only lose first place if they lose to Cameroon in the last round and Switzerland beat Serbia and overturn the goal difference in relation to the Brazilians (a situation similar to that of Portugal in Group H).

If Portugal and Brazil win their respective groups, they avoid each other and can only meet later in the final. But at this point, mathematically, the four teams in the group could still finish second in the group. If Portugal wins Group H, it will play on Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Estádio Lusail with the second in Group G. If it comes in 2nd, it will play on Monday at 7:00 pm at Estádio al-Janoub with the first in Group G.

Accounts of other groups

There is still much to be defined in the remaining groups. Starting with Group A , where there are still no qualifiers. The third and final round will be played this Tuesday and the Netherlands will qualify if they don't lose to the already eliminated host Qatar. And even if they lose, they qualify if Ecuador defeats Senegal or if there is a draw in that game and they do not lose by more than a goal difference.

As for Ecuador, they will qualify if they don't lose to Senegal. And even if they lose, they could eventually qualify if Qatar defeats the Netherlands. Senegal, on the other hand, needs to beat Ecuador or, in case of a draw, a victory by two or more goals difference from Qatar over the Netherlands.

In Group B, also still unqualified, leaders England will qualify if they don't lose to Wales and in case of defeat they can still qualify, depending on the goal difference. Wales, on the other hand, always need to win and then hope to have a better goal difference in the tiebreaker.

Carlos Queiroz's Iran guarantees a place in the 'eighth' if they beat the United States. If they draw, they can also qualify, if Wales do not beat England, but it would be necessary to use the goal difference. Finally, the United States guarantee qualification with a victory.

As for Group C, led by Poland, everyone can still qualify. For the Poles, a draw against Argentina is enough to guarantee qualification and in case of defeat they can also go through, as long as Saudi Arabia draws with Mexico and has a superior goal difference.

Messi's Argentina is also sure to beat Lewandowski's Poland. A tie can also come (between Poles and Argentines) if Saudi Arabia-Mexico also ends in a tie, or if Mexico wins, but has a lower goal difference than the South American rival.

Saudi Arabia guarantees qualification with a victory against the Mexicans. A tie can also come, but for that you need Poland to beat Argentina, or Argentina to beat Poland by a comfortable margin. As for Mexico, they will only qualify if they win and may not even get there. In case there is a draw in Poland-Argentina, everything would be decided on the difference of goals in relation to Argentina and in case the Argentines beat Poland, it would be decided by the better difference of goals between Mexicans and Poles.

In Group D , France is already qualified and will finish first if they don't lose to Tunisia, or if they lose and Australia beat Denmark and have a better goal difference than the French. Australia guarantees a place in the round of 16 if they beat Denmark, or if they draw and Tunisia do not defeat France.

Denmark needs to win and may not even get it if Tunisia beats France. There, it will be the goal difference of the two selections to be resolved. Tunisia, on the other hand, will only qualify if they win and Australia do not defeat Denmark.

As far as Group E is concerned, the one in which Germany is in bad shape, leader Spain qualifies (and guarantees first place) if it does not lose to Japan. Even if they lose, they will qualify if Costa Rica draws with Germany, or if Germany beats the Costa Ricans by a short margin.

Japan's victory over Spain guarantees qualification. A draw could also serve if the match between Costa Rica and Germany ends in a draw, but if it draws and Germany wins, it will be the goal difference of the Japanese and Germans in the group that decides who is in second place, behind the Spaniards.

As for Costa Rica, they will qualify if they win against Germany or if they draw and Spain beat Japan. If they draw with Germany and Japan beat Spain, then the Costa Ricans will only qualify if the Spaniards are heavily thrashed by the Japanese.

Finally, Germany always need to win to qualify. If Spain beats Japan, a triumph is enough for the Germans. But, if there is a tie between Japan and Spain, the Germans will have to present a higher goal difference than the Japanese. And if Japan beat Spain, Germany will qualify if they win and have a higher goal difference in the group than Spain.

We ended up with Group F. In it, Croatia will qualify for sure if they don't lose to Belgium. If they lose, they can still qualify if Canada beats Morocco and has a better goal difference than the Moroccans.

Morocco guarantees qualification with a win or draw over already eliminated Canada. And even if they lose, they can qualify if Belgium beat Croatia and then have a better goal difference in relation to the Croatians.

Belgium, on the other hand, will qualify if they beat Croatia. A tie could also come if Canada beat Morocco, with the decision being made on goal difference between the Belgians and the Moroccans.