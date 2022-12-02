1 hour ago

The situation of Uruguay facing the last date of group H of the World Cup is very clear.

They are bottom and need to beat Ghana to qualify for the round of 16, while also needing a hand from Portugal.

The scenario is concrete: if The Sky Blue wins and South Korea does not, Diego Alonso's team will be second. But if the Asians hit the ground running against Portugal, Uruguay needs their victory over Ghana to be by two more goals than Korea's against Portugal.

Today, Uruguay has two goals against and none in favour (-2), and South Korea has two scored and three conceded (-1). Therefore, if South Korea wins by a bit of difference, The Sky Blue must do it by three.

The "danger" for that match is that Portugal will play classified and with first place almost assured.

Portugal, who have five players carrying yellow cards and one of them could be missing the round of 16 match (Rúben Dias, Rúben Neves, João Félix, Danilo Pereira and Bruno Fernandes), can finish first even with a defeat.

Fernando Santos' team has six points and a goal balance of +3 (five in favor and two against), and the only one that could take that position away from him is Ghana, who accumulates three points and a neutral balance (five in favor and five against).

It is very possible that Portugal rests some of its stars and that it does not use those who carry a booking in a match that Uruguay will also be awaiting, simultaneously with its clash with Ghana.

And if we define by fair play or lottery?

There is a concrete possibility that points to the definition of a ticket to the round of 16 by draw. For that, South Korea would have to beat Portugal and Uruguay do the same against Ghana by one more goal difference and scoring two more. That is, if the Asians prevail 1-0, The Sky Blue should do it 3-1. And if Korea wins 2-1, Uruguay would have to win 4-2.

If the Uruguayans and the Koreans end up equal in points, goals for and goals against, having tied with each other, the classification will go to the one with the most points in the fair play table, where today they are tied with three yellow cards and no red ones.

If the tie persists, FIFA will define the second classified in group H through a draw.

Source: futbol.com.uy