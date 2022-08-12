1 hour ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) have launched the Top Six competition on Friday, 12th August 2022.

The pre-season tournament is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Accra Sports Stadium.

The launching of the competition took place at the GHALCA secretariat in Accra today.

The winner of the 2022 GHALCA G6 Tournament will go home with GHc40,000, while the second-placed club will pocket GHc30,000 and the third-placed club settling for GHc20,000 respectively.

FIXTURES BELOW:

Group A: Oly, Bechem, Karela

Group B: Hearts, Medeama, Chelsea

Aug 17: Olympics vsBechem

Aug 17: Chelsea vs Medeama

Aug 21: Karela vs Olympics

Aug 21: Medeama vs Hearts

Aug 24: Bechem vs Karela

Aug 24: Chelsea vs Hearts

SEMIS Aug 26: Winner A vs 2nd B

Aug 26: Winner B vs 2nd A

Aug 28: 3rd Place

Aug 28: Final