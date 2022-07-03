7 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko scooped five awards at the Ghana Football Awards.

The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards came off on Saturday 2nd July, 2022 at the Grand Arena, Conference Centre and Kotoko were the big winners.

Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey was crowned Men's coach of the year, whiles club CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah was also named CEO of the year.

Kotoko was named Male team of the year whiles the vibrant Porcupine Tertiary was named the Supporters group of the year.

Aside that their twitter page was named as the most vibrant page in Ghana football.

Other winners were Alexander Djiku who was crowned foreign based player of the year and footballer of the year, Joe Nana Adarkwa- Women's coach of the year, whiles Bechem United's Iddrisu Abdulai was named goalkeeper of the year among others.