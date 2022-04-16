5 hours ago

The Black Starlets of Ghana will play against Nigeria and Togo in group A of the 2022 WAFU Cup of Nations which will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana has been handed a tricky draw as they will face perennial rivals Nigeria and Togo in a group with only three teams.

In Group B, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger will compete.

After failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2018, the Black Starlets are determined to do so this time.

Coach Samuel Fabin's team has been preparing for this competition since December 2021 and will be hoping to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after exiting from the group stages in the last edition in Togo.

The tournament will be held in the Central Regional capital from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022, and will serve as a qualifier for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Group A

Ghana

Nigeria

Togo

Group B

Cote d'Ivoire

Benin

Burkina Faso

Niger