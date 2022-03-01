2 hours ago

The Nigerian Football Federation have started making frantic preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifier play offs against Ghana.

Nigeria have set a date which they will open camp for the make or break two legged tie against bitter rivals Ghana later this month.

Players of the Nigerian national team will begin camping in Abuja on 21st March before emplaning to Ghana for the first leg which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on 25th March.

Whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on the 29th March, 2022.

The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.

World football governing body FIFA has set out 21-29 March as International break where clubs are to release their players for their national teams.

Moses Simon, a forward for French Nantes, is expected to arrive in camp on the first day following the Ligue 1 match against Lille March 19.

Odion Ighalo, Al Hilal striker, is expected to arrive in Al Hilal's camp early after he played for his team against Al-Ahli Saudi Mar 18.

England-based players Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi will arrive in Leicester City on March 19. Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Looman who recently changed allegiances to Nigeria.

The Watford contingent - William Troost Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and Oghenekaro Etebo - will be arriving on March 22.

Italian contingent Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina and Ola Aina are expected to arrive in March 22 during Napoli's clash with Unidese on March 20. Torino is away to Genoa.