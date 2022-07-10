4 hours ago

Astute Sports Journalist, lawyer and lecturer Moses Foh-Amoaning has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint an official Imam and Pastor for the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will be playing at their fourth World Cup tournament after beating Nigeria to the sole ticket in a playoff in March this year.

According to the legal luminary, employing the services of an Immam or Pastor will help reduce the penchant of some players to indulge in juju or black magic.

He says that with how spiritual Ghanaians are, having a Pastor or an Imam for the Black Stars will be helpful.

“As Ghanaians and for that matter Africans, we believe in spirituality and to avoid so-called juju problems at black stars camp, the management team must put in place a structure that is appointed official Pastor and Imam for the team,” Foh-Amoaning, who was a member of the Justice Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry told Accra based Oman FM.

“No individual should be allowed to bring their spiritualist to the camp,” he added.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th at Stadium 974 in Doha, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. and finally facing Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. on December 2.